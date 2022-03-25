OLYMPIA — The Douglas County and Okanogan County sheriff’s offices will get refrigeration units to store evidence from sexual assault investigations.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office will provide 53 local law enforcement agencies across the state with funding for the units.
Ferguson is providing the new units as part of his sexual assault kit initiative, a campaign to improve Washington’s response to sexual assault and end the state’s rape kit backlog. His office is allocating $177,204.73 of its federal SAKI grant funding to local law enforcement.
The resources will help ensure that sexual assault evidence, including evidence that needs to be refrigerated, does not expire due to lack of capacity.
This increased storage capacity will help law enforcement agencies comply with a 2020 law, House Bill 2318, that requires “unreported” sexual assault evidence to be stored for at least 20 years. That includes a sexual assault kit and all associated evidence for an assault that a victim has not yet reported to law enforcement.
An unreported sexual assault kit is taken at a hospital and stored by law enforcement, should a victim choose to file a report. Evidence from reported assaults must be stored for 100 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.