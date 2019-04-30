EPHRATA – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a jury duty scam.
“Someone's calling citizens and telling them they’ve missed jury duty and that they owe us money for their fine,” said the warning, noting that the calls constitute a scam.
Law enforcement and the courts won’t call people and tell them to send money for fines.
“Don't do it. If in doubt about the validity of someone calling you, call the publicly listed phone number for the agency mentioned by the scammers,” said the sheriff’s office.
Grant County extends north into the Grand Coulee area.
