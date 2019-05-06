EPHRATA – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about ransomware attacks on computers.
Deputies have received several complaints of ransomware attacks, which are extortion attempts connected to malware infections on people’s personal or business computers, said the agency.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware, designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid. Ransomware typically spreads through phishing emails or by unknowingly visiting an infected website.
Ransomware attempts to extort money from victims by asking for money, usually in form of cryptocurrencies, in exchange for the decryption key. But cybercriminals won’t always follow through and unlock the files they encrypted, the sheriff’s office warned.
“Please be wary of any suspicious emails with attachments and any websites which may attempt to use vulnerabilities in Web browsers and other software to install ransomware,” said the sheriff’s office. “Make sure all of your system, software and anti-virus programs are up to date.”
People who suspect their computer has been infected with ransomware should contact a computer service professional for assistance, the sheriff’s office advised.
Grant County extends northward to the Grand Coulee area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.