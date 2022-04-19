LACEY – Vehicle thefts are on the rise and showed a spike after new police regulatory laws went into effect in July 2020, according to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
Association figures show 64 vehicles were stolen in Okanogan County during 2021 and 31,032 were taken during the same period statewide.
Those numbers don’t jive with figures from the Okanogan Sheriff’s Office, which shows both higher numbers for 2021 and still-higher figures for 2020.
According to sheriff’s office figures, there were two reports of taking a motor vehicle without permission and 70 of theft of an automobile, for a total of 72, in 2020. A year earlier, there were seven reports for taking a motor vehicle without permission, 76 for theft of an automobile and one for theft of a motorcycle, for a total of 84.
The sheriff’s office figures cover only that agency.
The association said that, statewide, vehicle thefts increased 88 percent during the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Vehicle thefts increased 99 percent for March 2022 compared to March 2021.
The group said Okanogan County has had 21 vehicle thefts in the first three months of 2022.
Overall, thefts statewide increased 93 percent since new police regulatory laws went into effect in July 2021.
“The data show what our law enforcement and communities are seeing out there every day — the word is out and criminals know what they can do under our current laws,” said association Executive Director Steve Strachan. “Each of these alarming numbers represent a victim, and victims of auto theft too often are those who can least afford it - with older cars with fewer anti-theft systems, with less insurance coverage and with greater impacts on their lives.”
WASPC said it believes the Legislature’s failure to give law enforcement the authority to allow even the perceived possibility of a pursuit has created an environment that is a significant cause of the increase.
Between February 2020, the start of the pandemic, and July 2021, auto thefts increased 25 percent. In July 2021, laws went into effect that placed blanket restrictions on the tools law enforcement could use to detain, pursue and investigate suspects.
Since the laws changed in 2021, vehicle thefts have increased 93 percent, which the association said it believes is a direct result of the restrictions on investigating criminal activity.
“I have never seen criminals as emboldened as they are now,” said Strachan. “Our mayors, law enforcement and the community asked for help, and the Legislature made the specific decision to continue to allow for brazen contempt for the law.
“No one wants more pursuits, which are inherently dangerous, but current law has created an atmosphere of flouting the law even on simple traffic stops. This is one example of a change in atmosphere that is, and will continue to be, unacceptable and dangerous to public safety. Fleeing in a vehicle should not be a get-out-of-jail-free card.”
In the 2022 Washington legislative session, several bills were passed to address the unintended consequences of some of the 2021 laws, but other needed changes were not made, the association said.
There was bipartisan support for Senate Bill 5919 to provide for a balanced improvement for vehicle pursuits, and the bill passed both chambers by a large margin, but it did not pass on the last night of session.
There were 26,520 vehicles stolen statewide in 2020 and 31,032 in 2021. If current trends hold, the association estimates that without additional tools to change the current environment of criminal behavior, 2022 will end with more than 50,000 vehicles stolen.
