ELLENSBURG – Sheriffs of 37 counties in Washington signed a statement recently supporting the constitutional right to bear arms.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley, one of the signatories, said there’s no specific, imminent threat, “but there are many who contact sheriffs across the state about protecting their rights of the community. We felt it an ideal time to acknowledge to our public that we do hear their concerns and are here to protect these rights to the best of our ability.”
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said he is “proud to be a part of such a great moment when our constitutional rights are being challenged.”
The sheriff’s statement said they were “prompted by increasing public concern to safeguard constitutional rights,” so they “soundly reaffirm our sworn oaths to ‘support, obey, and defend’ the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of Washington.”
They continued: “We hereby recognize a significant principle underlying the Second Amendment (to the U.S. Constitution): The right to keep and bear arms is indispensable to the existence of a free people.”
The sheriffs wrote that they would do everything within their power to protect the Second Amendment and all other individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
“We understand the destructive influence currently existing in our country will only relent when women and men everywhere genuinely care for each other,” said the sheriffs. “We must rely on Providence and care deeply about preserving the Constitution and its freedoms in order to be a strong and prosperous people.”
Signatories were Dale Wagner, Adams County; John Hilderbrand, Asotin County; Jerry Hatcher, Benton County; Brian Burnett, Chelan County; Bill Benedict, Clallam County; Chuck Atkins, Clark County; Joe Helm, Columbia County; Brad Thurman, Cowlitz County; Kevin Morris, Douglas County; Raymond Maycumber, Ferry County;
Jim Raymond, Franklin County; Drew Hyer, Garfield County; Tom Jones, Grant County; Rick Scott, Grays Harbor County; Rick Felici, Island County; Joe Nole, Jefferson County; Clay Myers, Kittitas County; Bob Songer, Klickitat County; Rob Snaza, Lewis County; Wade Magers, Lincoln County; Casey Salisbury, Mason County;
Tony Hawley, Okanogan County; Robin Souvenir, Pacific County; Glenn Blakeslee, Pend Oreille County; Ed Troyer, Pierce County; Ron Krebs, San Juan County; Don McDermott, Skagit County; Dave Brown, Skamania County; Adam Fortney, Snohomish County; Ozzie Knezovich, Spokane County;
Brad Manke, Stevens County; John Snaza, Thurston County; Mark Howie, Wahkiakum County; Mark Crider, Walla Walla County; Bill Elfo, Whatcom County; Brett Myers, Whitman County, and Robert Udell, Yakima County.
King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht and Kitsap County Sheriff Gary Simpson did not sign.
Comments on local sheriff’s offices’ social media pages ranged from thanks and strong support to skepticism and derision. Some people reminded the sheriffs that they’re supposed to enforce the law, not decide to enforce some laws and ignore others.
“Thank you, Sheriff Morris for standing firm on your oath, we American patriots applaud you and your fellow officers for standing up for our rights,” wrote a commenter on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “We will always have your back as well.”
“Thank you for having our backs. Enough is enough,” wrote a commenter on the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“It’s not their right to decide this, like it or not,” wrote a Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page commenter. “Dereliction of duty and insubordination is not something to be proud of. Maybe y’all could come up with something productive instead of stirring (s**t) up with your facile posturing.”
“But, it's not your job to decide what's constitutional or not, that is up to the state courts,” wrote a Ferry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook commenter. “Your job is to enforce the laws of the state. You don't get to pick and choose which laws you enforce. If you don't like the law, head to Olympia and do something about it.”
“This such a bunch of crap,” wrote a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook commenter. “Nobody’s coming for your guns. It’s like they think Democrats don’t own guns, too. Pandering to their base. What do they offer as solutions to mass shootings? They also take an oath to protect and serve. What a joke.”
As of July 25, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office had not made a Facebook post about the letter.
