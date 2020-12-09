OKANOGAN – Okanogan and Grant counties’ sheriff’s offices are warning people about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be a deputy demanding money.
Caller ID on the victim’s phone may say the call is from the sheriff’s office, but in reality the number has been “spoofed,” said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The scammer claims to be a sheriff’s office employee, often using the name of a real deputy to enhance the swindle’s believability. The victim is told – with high-pressure tactics and a sense of urgency - that he or she has missed a court date, ignored a subpoena or failed to pay a fine.
Payment is sought via Green Dot gift cards, with the victim asked to read the numbers over the phone. The scammer may ask the victim to call back at a “direct line,” the Grant County office said.
Once the card number is read, the scammer has the cash “almost instantly,” said the Grant office.
“We have had reports of this,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. “The caller was claiming to be me.”
Hawley said he tried to call the scam number several times, but no one answered his call. The information for “Sgt. Hawley” was removed from the call-back number by Dec. 3 and, presumably, the scammer “probably ditched the number for a new scam.”
In a Facebook post, Hawley’s office advised people to “be aware, it’s that time of year.”
Law enforcement advises people to hang up if they receive such calls.
“No law enforcement officer requests money over the phone, especially via untraceable gift cards,” said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
People can call their local sheriff’s office to report scams and to see if there’s a problem in court, with a subpoena or a fine.
