WENATCHEE – A multi-agency team investigating a fatal shooting in Riverside a year ago continues to wait on the Washington State Patrol crime lab before it finishes its report.
As of Feb. 25, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit said it has “no additional investigative updates for the officer-involved shooting” on March 3, 2020.
The unit “will continue to provide investigative updates to the public until the completed investigation file has been delivered to the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”
Updates, with no new information, have been sent out weekly since the unit took on the investigation last spring.
Investigative unit spokesman Sgt. Nathan Hahn, Wenatchee Police Department, said earlier that crime lab results were holding up the final report. He could not be reached this week for comment.
The unit’s updates constitute “the information I get as well,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Ryan Eugene Bass, 39, Malott, was shot and later died after a March 3, 2020, Main Street confrontation with two Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Jodie Barcus and Justin Malone, and Omak Police Detective Brien Bowling.
The officers were placed on administrative leave but later returned to duty after investigators briefed Sheriff Tony Hawley, then-Omak Chief Jeff Koplin and then-Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma.
On March 3, 2020, a deputy received information that Bass, who was wanted on warrants, was near the Riverside Grocery, 102 N. Main St. There was also probable cause to arrest Bass for a recent burglary in Omak, said Hahn shortly after the shooting.
The deputies and Bowling located Bass in a vehicle parked in front of the store. He allegedly got out of the vehicle, showed a firearm and shot several rounds toward the officers, Hahn said.
The officers returned fire, striking Bass. None of the officers was hurt.
Officers on the scene and responding officers performed CPR and attempted other lifesaving measures on Bass until LifeLine Ambulance arrived.
Bass, who was struck several times, later died at Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley called in the multi-agency investigation unit to look into the shooting.
According to the warrants section of the sheriff’s office’s website, Bass was wanted for bail jumping, residential burglary, second-degree theft, vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, cyberstalking, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Bail was set at $25,000 each on two of the warrants, with no bail amount listed for the third.
Okanogan County Superior Court records indicate Bass was found guilty of fourth-degree assault on Nov. 19, 2019. He was charged July 15, 2019, with residential burglary, second-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree trafficking of stolen property.
In December 2019, he was charged with bail jumping.
Bench warrants for his arrest were issued Feb. 20, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.