OKANOGAN — Fourteen-year-old Bennett Jacob Shaw of Oroville remains in custody at the Okanogan County Juvenile Detention Center.
Shaw was arrested Tuesday, March 12 and charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of his 47-year-old father, Terry V. Shaw.
Shaw was also charged with being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.
An arraignment hearing originally scheduled for March 20 has been moved to April 10 at 1:30 p.m. in the in-custody hearing of the Okanogan County Jail. A decline hearing scheduled for March 27 has also been moved to April 10. The decline hearing is to determine if Shaw should be tried as an adult or a juvenile.
Shaw’s defense council, Dan Connolly, and Juvenile Court Deputy Prosecutor Felecia Chandler, appearing for the state, agreed more time was needed to gather evidence regarding the juvenile’s competency evaluation. The hearing was before Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Christopher Culp.
A probable cause hearing March 15 determined that probable cause exists that Shaw allegedly committed the crimes, based on a report filed by Oroville Police Officer Gary Hirst. According to court documents, Hirst responded to the call at the Shaw residence on Emery Road in Oroville March 12. Also responding were Oroville Police Chief Todd Hill, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s department and Task Force, and U.S. Border Patrol agents.
According to Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma, if Shaw were tried as a juvenile and found guilty, the state could confine him until the age of 21. Shaw turns 15 in May. If tried as an adult and found guilty, Shaw could be looking at life without parole, according to Noma.
The original charge of murder in the second degree was changed to murder in the first degree after Noma alleged Shaw had premeditated intent to cause the death of his father, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life, according to court documents. According to Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez, the victim’s death was caused by a single gunshot wound. Court documents show the crime was allegedly committed using a Marlin .22 caliber bolt-action rifle.
Bail was set at $250,000. The order of detention dated March 13 states the defendant shall not be released without a further hearing to set conditions of release. The court will consider placement as well as an evaluation to consider danger to self and others.
