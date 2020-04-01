OMAK – A shop building and travel trailer east of town were destroyed by fire the morning of March 19.
Firefighters from Omak and Okanogan were called at 7:17 a.m. to the blaze about two miles east of town at 7636 Highway 155, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
An 18-foot travel trailer and large shop were fully involved in flames when crews arrived.
“It appeared to start in the camp trailer,” said Bowling.
A man who had been living in the trailer escaped, but suffered burns. He was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, by LifeLine Ambulance.
Owner Clinton Micholson did not have insurance, Bowling said. Estimated damage to the two structures was $20,000.
The fire’s cause is being investigated by Colville Tribal Police, Bowling said.
Fire crews were on the scene about two hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.