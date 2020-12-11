OLYMPIA - Washington Senate Republicans elected 7th District Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, to their leadership team for the 2021-22 legislative term.
She was re-elected as GOP floor leader. Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, is the new leader, Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, is new caucus chairwoman, and Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro Woolley, is the new Republican whip.
Short has served in the leadership role since 2018 and has represented the 7th District in the Senate since 2017. She was initially appointed to succeed Brian Dansel, and won a 2017 special election to retain the seat.
“I am honored and privilege to continue serving as floor leader. As we face uncertainty in the new year and session, I will work tirelessly with my colleagues to ensure legislative transparency and accountability,” said Short.
