OKANOGAN – A charge of drive-by shooting was filed Oct. 1 against a Brewster man who allegedly shot at men standing outside a Brewster restaurant.
Marco A. Angel Talavera, 28, was charged in Okanogan County Superior Court. A no-contact order was issued, with Dustin Garcia, 30, as the protected party.
A report by Brewster Police Department Officer Adam Nichold accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement. It said he was called Sept. 29 to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Seventh Street and Highway 97 in Brewster.
The driver of a southbound pickup truck allegedly had displayed a handgun to several men standing in the McDonalds parking lot, 715 Highway 97, and then drove south on North Seventh Street. One of the men, Garcia, allegedly then heard several gunshots, the report said.
Nichold said he arrived about 12:15 a.m. and was met by Deputy Jody Barcus of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. She pointed out a .40 caliber shell casing on North Seventh Street about a block north of Highway 97.
The officer photographed and collected the casing, then spoke to Garcia by phone, said the report. Garcia allegedly identified Angel Talavares.
Nichold and several sheriff’s deputies went to the home of Angel Talaveres on West Indian Avenue. He allegedly denied being involved and gave the officer permission to search his truck.
According to the report, the officer found a .40 caliber handgun on the seat and two rifles below the driver’s seat and in the rear floorboard. Two spent .40 caliber shell casings allegedly were found in the driver door map pocket.
“Upon further investigation I determined that the owner of the vehicle has a son also named Marco Angel,” said the officer’s report. “The son was present with us during the entire contact.”
Barcus allegedly learned from Garcia that the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s named Margo Angel.
The son was arrested and taken to the Okanogan County Jail.
