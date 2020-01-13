OMAK – The city is entering an agreement with the state Transportation Improvement Board for a grant to pay a new sidewalk on Fifth Avenue and Benton Street.
The five-foot-wide walkway will have a curb and gutter, and will complete the gap between the existing pedestrian path from Highway 97 to Omak Avenue, and the Omak Community Center. Storm drainage or swales would be added to collect and infiltrate storm water.
TIB funds total $244,150, with the city putting in another $12,850.
In other business, the council:
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne administer the oath of office to re-elected council members Steve Clark, Barry Freel, Dave Womack and Walt Womack.
-Approved an agreement with the Association of Washington Cities for participation in the workers’ compensation safety alliance program.
-Set a public hearing for Feb. 18, during the 7 p.m. council meeting, on a proposal to vacate 30 feet of unimproved right of way on Jonathan Street. A 60-foot right of way that would replace the vacated portion would be provided by the Okanogan County Housing Authority upon competition of its planned housing development.
-Approved an agreement with OK CDL Driving School for use of East Side Park. The city has had a verbal agreement with Nordang Trucking and then the driving school for several years, but the Omak Park Board and a council committee requested a formal agreement.
The agreement would give the city public works director authority to set where and when large-rig driver training takes place.
