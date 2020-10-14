NESPELEM — The Colville Confederated Tribes’ hunting case, which asks the question of whether the Arrow Lakes/Sinixt people are extinct, was heard Oct. 8 in the Supreme Court of Canada.
“We are looking forward to having our voices heard in the Supreme Court of Canada and are confident the court will ultimately affirm the three lower court victories,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “We, the (Sinixt) are not ‘extinct,’ and have the right and responsibility to hunt on and steward the land that our people have walked since time immemorial.”
In 2010, tribal member Rick Desautel was charged with hunting elk as a non-resident, and without a license, near Castlegar, B.C., which falls within the heart of Sinixt traditional territory. Following a trial held in the fall of 2016, Desautel was acquitted of all charges, with Justice Lisa Mrozinski of the British Columbia Provincial Court holding that Sinixt hunting rights endured to the present day and were constitutionally protected.
Two subsequent appeals by the Crown were dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, respectively.
The tribe said Desautel has been quarantining in British Columbia since mid-September so that he can travel to Ottawa to be present for the appeal, even if the pandemic will force him to wait outside the courthouse:
“I am honored be able to take this journey with our ancestors, who have guided me across the border and here to Ottawa,” he said. “Their help has deepened my faith that our rights, traditions and natural laws will prevail. I may only be able to stand on the steps of the courthouse, but that will not stop the process of truth and reconciliation, for which I share responsibility.”
The appeal was to be heard by nine justices of the Canadian Supreme Court; a decision is not expected for several months.
Cawston expressed gratitude for the support of 12 First Nations and tribal organizations from across the continent, and on both sides of the 49th parallel, that are intervening in the case:
“This case has implications well beyond (Sinixt) territory,” he said. “COVID-19 has brought home the lasting impact that the ‘invisible line’ has imposed on Indigenous people.
“While we are deeply saddened that the pandemic is preventing us from attending the hearing in person, it will not stop us from standing together in solidarity, spirit and prayer to assert our rights within our traditional territories on behalf of our ancestors and future generations.”
The Sinixt or Lakes Tribe is one of 12 represented by the Colville Confederated Tribes. For thousands of years the Sinixt occupied a sizable territory stretching north from Kettle Falls to north of Revelstoke in British Columbia, and moved back and forth across what is now the boundary between the United States and Canada, said tribal officials.
After that boundary was established in 1846, Sinixt people on the U.S. side found it increasingly difficult to continue to exercise their rights north of the border, including having a law passed in 1896 to make it illegal to hunt in their Canadian territory.
Ultimately, many Sinixt were forced to settle south of the border, and were later declared to be “extinct” in Canada in 1956.
