EPHRATA – A new website has been launched to provide information about Grant County’s proposed sales tax for law and justice improvements
The site, www.forasafergrantcounty.org, was launched last week to support, promote and help voters understand the proposed o.3 percent sales tax to support Grant County law and justice. The measure will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
An announcement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the website answers questions about the measure’s importance and what plans local law enforcement agencies have for the proposed increase in funding generated by the sales tax.
A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ForASaferGrantCounty, also offers information.
