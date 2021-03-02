OKANOGAN – A six-hour power outage is planned early on the morning of March 19 in north Okanogan County.
It will begin at 11:55 p.m. March 18 and last until around 6 a.m. March 19, said the Okanogan County Public Utility District.
The outage will affect all PUD customers:
-North of Tonasket to the Canadian border.
-In and around Oroville, Ellisforde, Loomis, Havillah, Chesaw and Molson.
People using medical equipment requiring electrical power will need to make provisions for a six-hour power outage, the utility said.
The outage is for system maintenance on the Oroville substation and transmission line in preparation for irrigation season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.