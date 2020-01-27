EAST WENATCHEE - Ron Skagen, a Douglas County Public Utility District commissioner, was named to a three-year term on the American Public Power Association’s Policy Makers Council by the group’s board.
The council assists APPA in promoting federal legislation that is important to public power utilities and opposing harmful legislation, said a PUD announcement. It also provides advice on other issues of importance to the association.
Council members are people who serve on either utility boards or are elected officials in public power communities. Members meet at least twice a year, and participate in meetings with elected representatives and congressional staff members to support APPA’s national legislative agenda.
“I am pleased to represent our region in this capacity,” said Skagen. “I have been involved with the APPA, previously serving on the board of directors, and I enjoy the service.”
He has served on the PUD commission since 2007.
APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.