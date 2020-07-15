ELLISFORDE - A small skull found Aug. 31, 2019, on Nigg Drive is that of a human adult female.
Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez initially didn’t know whether the skull was human because of its small size.
“It fits in the palm of your hand,” he said at the time.
The skull, which was missing its jawbone, was found by youngsters and then turned over to adults. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office was called and then the skull was then turned over to Rodriguez.
He said he turned the skull over to the state’s forensic anthropologist in fall 2019.
On July 10, Dr. Guy L. Tasa, state physical anthropologist with the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, said the remains were those of a young to middle-aged adult female.
“Of course, we don’t know exactly how old they were, but definitely over 100 years old,” he said.
The remains were repatriated to the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Rodriguez said initially that the skull appeared to be very old and was in bad shape. It had mature teeth, so it was not likely to be from an infant, and the canine teeth were missing.
