OKANOGAN – Travelers going to and from the Methow Valley via Highway 20 can expect delays and a one-lane road for several weeks just west of Rock Creek because of a mudslide.
A portion of the highway at milepost 222.4 collapsed Wednesday morning, May 1, leaving the guardrail hanging in mid-air and part of the pavement gone. The affected area is 10 miles west of Okanogan, seven miles east of the Loup Loup summit and 0.4 mile east of the Little Loup Creek crossing.
“Wet conditions have undermined a section of (highway),” said Jeff Adamson, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation in Wenatchee. “Water is actually coming from below the roadway, and is still running through the bottom of the washout.”
For the time being, motorists can expect short delays, a lane closure and a traffic signal. Barriers are in place. Before the light was installed, flaggers controlled traffic, said the state Department of Transportation.
No vehicles wider than 12 feet are permitted.
Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall said the area is “stable right now. That’s why they’re allowing traffic to go through.”
Department project engineers and geotechnology office representatives visited the site May 2 to determine how much damage was done and what it will take to fix the roadway.
“At least 30,000 yards of material have been washed out,” said Adamson. “That’s 3,000 10-yard dump truck loads of fill.”
Depending on the final design for repairs, the lane closure likely will be in place for several weeks, Adamson said.
The geotech team is developing an emergency repair plan.
“The nature of the washout has created challenging working conditions due to the height and slope of the washout below the road, which will need to be addressed as part of the repair plan,” Adamson said.
The agency said the washout’s location creates “a challenging work condition.”
If conditions require work from above the washout, then a road closure could be necessary, Adamson said.
The slide is near areas that washed out in April 2017 and forced closure of the highway until July 2017. That time, the highway experienced roadway failures, mudslides, flash flooding, shoulder washouts and creek damage.
When the road was reopened, it was open initially only during certain hours with one-way traffic and flaggers. A stop light was added later, and the road didn’t fully reopen for several more weeks.
