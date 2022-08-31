MAZAMA — Forest users are asked to avoid Hart’s Pass Road until further notice. The road has been made passable for emergency access, but work is still needed to make the road safe for regular travel.
On Aug. 22, slides blocked Hart’s Pass Road, but the U.S. Forest Service crews cleared a single-lane path through the debris the next day.
At least eight rock and debris slides blocked the road to Slate Peak, including one near Dead Horse Point. The partial clearing was a temporary repair to give way out for people caught behind the slides.
The Forest Service announced that the condition of the road is very rough, severely out sloped, there is a stream overflowing the road, and the material is still saturated, leaving it vulnerable to further slides. Debris has not been fully cleared from the road.
Storms are forecasted over the next several days which will increase the risk of further slides blocking access on the road.
The Forest Service also urges the public to avoid walking the Hart’s Pass Road if equipment is working unless no other options are viable. Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) hikers who planned to exit the trail at Hart’s Pass should plan for alternate routes. The PCT Association has provides suggested alternatives at https://www.pcta.org/.../harts-pass-road-closed-mudslide/.
Forest engineers are assessing the damage and what is needed to fully repair the road for safe vehicle access, according to the Forest Service.
