Hart's Pass blockage

Okanogan County equipment works to remove a rock and debris slide on Hart’s Pass Road.

 Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

MAZAMA — Forest users are asked to avoid Hart’s Pass Road until further notice. The road has been made passable for emergency access, but work is still needed to make the road safe for regular travel.

On Aug. 22, slides blocked Hart’s Pass Road, but the U.S. Forest Service crews cleared a single-lane path through the debris the next day.

