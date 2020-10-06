OMAK – Applications became available Monday, Oct. 5, for the second round of the Okanogan County small business stabilization grant.
The Economic Alliance said county commissioners have committed up to $200,000 in additional funding for small business assistance using federal CARES funding. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to Okanogan County businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants are intended to assist businesses with eligible expenses incurred beginning March 1, 2020, through the date of application.
All applications will be reviewed based on:
-Must be located within Okanogan County.
-20 or fewer employees.
-In operation as of March 1.
-Valid UBI number.
-Adversely impacted by the COVID 19.
Additional criteria are on the application. Businesses that have received funding through the program already are not eligible.
Required documentation must be included.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 19.
More information is at http://www.economic-alliance.com/grants/.
Applications are available from Economic Alliance Executive Director Roni Holder-Diefenbach, rholderdiefenbach@economic-alliance.com.
