OMAK – Many Okanogan County residents may never leave North America, but the county’s smoke went on a European tour last week.
The Western Governors’ Association reports that smoke from dozens of West Coast wildfires stretched as far as Mexico, Canada, the East Coast and Europe by the end of last week.
In California, 17,000 firefighters are battling 25 major fires that have burned 3.4 million acres and resulted in at least 25 fatalities as of Sept. 17. Of those, six rank within the top 20 largest in state history.
Almost 1 million acres of Oregon had burned as well, with eight fatalities confirmed as of Sept. 15.
In Washington, more than 807,000 acres have been scorched, including a combined 413,653 in the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires in Okanogan and Douglas counties, respectively.
As of Sept. 15, more than 400 structures statewide had been destroyed, about half of which were homes. One fatality, in Okanogan County, was reported.
Last week, smoke from the fires led to the worst air quality ever recorded in the Puget Sound region, the association reported.
Okanogan County’s air got into the “hazardous” zone by Sept. 12, but a week later was in the “good” area, according to aqnci.org.
