NESPELEM – A series of interactive smoke-ready workshops is planned next month by the Colville Confederated Tribes.
The workshops are designed to help prepare communities for smoke as part of the tribe’s “Smoke Ready Action Plan.”
The first workshop, set for 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 2, will address what smoke means, projects being implemented and why smoke needs to be addressed.
A Nov. 3 workshop, from 9:30-11 a.m., explores smoke-ready strategies, including increasing knowledge about smoke readiness and air quality data, developing a communications and outreach plan, providing access to clean air for everyone, setting strategies for decreasing unnecessary burning, and protecting health.
The final workshop runs from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 5. The session will prioritize specific actions and responsible parties to develop a smoke-ready community.
Hosts are the tribe, Okanogan River Airshed Partnership, Clean Air Methow, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
More information is available from Air.Quality@colvilletribes.com or from Kris Ray, 509-978-8025.
People may join the workshops by going to https://epawebconferencing.acms.com/smokeready2020/.
