OKANOGAN – Public works crews are out and about, working to remove new-fallen snow from roadways.
Various mid-valley jurisdictions have different policies about when and where they plow.
The City of Okanogan’s snow and ice removal goals include providing safety for the traveling public, including emergency vehicles, school buses, transit buses, and goods and service vehicles, said the public works department.
City crews will be dispatched to plow when three inches of snow has accumulated, although current or future weather predictions could be used to determine whether to deviate from the policy.
Priorities, in order, include:
-Priority 1 – Arterials such as Second Avenue/Elmway (Highway 215), Pine Street/North Sixth Avenue, Mill Street, Conconully and Murray streets, Oak Street, school bus routes, and residential areas with steep grades.
-Priority 2 – Residential streets.
-Priority 3 – Dead-end streets.
Snow is pushed to the center of some streets to be loaded and hauled away. They include Second Avenue between Conconully and Maple streets, Conconully and Tyee streets between First and Second avenues, South Fifth Avenue between Tyee and Lower Pine streets, Rose Street between First and Fifth avenues, Queen Street between First and Third avenues, Third Avenue between Rose and Oak streets, Pine Street between First and Fourth avenues, Oak Street between Railroad and Fifth avenues, First Avenue between Rose and Oak streets (west side of street only), Norman Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues, and North Fourth Avenue between Pine and Norman streets.
In front of Virginia Grainger Elementary School, the city plows snow from the bus parking area to the east shoulder.
De-icer and sand are used for ice control.
In Omak, snow and ice are handled during normal working hours after the storm has passed, unless conditions warrant other action. Public works supervisors and law enforcement evaluate road conditions.
In general, crews are called out when there is at least three inches of snow, extreme ice conditions or work is needed at accident sites.
Plowing after an overnight storm during the work week begins no later than 7 a.m. Crews may be called out in the evening or on a weekend if conditions warrant, to work on primary roads and hills.
Priorities, starting at 2 a.m., include:
-Downtown business areas and hills.
-Residential areas, including Wildwood, Hillcrest and northern commercial areas.
For ice control, sand and de-icer are used, usually on hills, curves and intersections.
The city uses a loader, large and small road graders and truck/snowplow combinations.
Okanogan County Public Works said its goal is to provide safe and efficient winter travel within budget constraints.
Snow and ice will be handled during normal working hours, after the storm has passed and winds have subsided, unless conditions warrant otherwise. Area supervisors will evaluate road conditions.
The county has six road maintenance districts for a total of 1,371 miles of roadway.
“Depending upon snow depth, it may take several days to get the roads all plowed and sanded, per storm event,” the department said.
Guidelines include: Four-inch minimum, extreme ice conditions and working with law enforcement on accidents.
Arterial roads and school bus routes are the main focus, with mail routes, access roads and primitive roads after that.
Plowing after an overnight storm during the work week generally will start at 6 a.m. A partial crew may be mobilized, if conditions warrant, to plow paved, primary roads on weekends.
Priorities include:
First day – Major and minor collectors, arterials, grades, school bus and mail routes; local access roads, then nearby gravel access roads.
Second day – Access roads not covered the first day, gravel access roads, unimproved roads.
Third day – Access and unimproved roads on a winter maintenance schedule. Plowing will be widened. React to residents’ complaints. Additional plowing, sanding and de-icing of trouble spots. Sno-parks, as time and resources permit.
The county said its plows sometimes operate on the wrong side of the road. Roads may be closed during extreme blowing and drifting conditions.
“In extreme/severe weather, even regularly maintained county roads can become impassible,” department officials noted. “You may need four-wheel drive with chains to travel during these times, which could last for several days.”
Sand and de-icer are used on grades, shaded areas, curves and intersections. The county does not guarantee bare roads.
All jurisdictions noted that driveways may become plowed in during plowing. The county said mailboxes, fences and other items may be damaged and only items damaged by actual contact with county equipment may be repaired at the county’s expense.
County officials urge people to carry a shovel, blanket, food and water, flashlight, cellphone and extra clothing for changing conditions, “in case you get stranded.”
City fire chiefs long have urged people to keep fire hydrants clear of snow so they can be found quickly and used in case of emergency.
Other tips:
-Clear windows, install traction tires and add weight to vehicles.
-Slow down and pay attention to road conditions. Watch out for others and drive defensively.
-Stay at least 200 feet back of snow plows. Sanders may be turned on at any time.
-Watch out for wing plows, which extend off the side of a regular plow truck.
-Slow down when meeting plows and sanders. Stay on the correct side of the road.
-Don’t plow or shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks onto the street or road.
