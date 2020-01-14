OKANOGAN – Temperatures plummeted Monday, Jan. 15, in the aftermath of snow late last week and high winds over the weekend.
Two wind-related power outages were reported to the Okanogan County Public Utility District on Sunday night and Monday morning.
The first affected the Whitestone substation and the second involved a tree that fell down and took out the line that serves the Tunk, Aeneas and Crawfish areas. Power to most customers was restored on by 3 a.m., with the rest back on by 6:30 a.m., said PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson.
“The wind, coupled with the cold, often makes for a rough night for our crews, but they get out there 24/7 to restore power,” she said.
PUD officials encourage people to have emergency kits ready in case of a cold-weather outage. Such a kit should include extra blankets, hand warmers, a flashlight and so on.
“Sometimes we can restore power quickly, but in case of a long outage, it’s always good to find another place to go – a neighbor with a properly installed generator, or someone who wouldn’t necessarily be affected by the same outage,” she said.
A low of 5 degrees was reported between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13. Winthrop posted the same low that morning, while Republic had a low of minus-4 degrees around 8 a.m. Jan. 13.
The snow and cold weather contributed to cancellation of basketball games Friday in Republic and late-running buses Monday in Curlew.
The National Weather Service forecast for the mid-valley area calls for snow today and Thursday, with highs of 17 degrees Wednesday, 24 degrees Thursday and 26 degrees Friday.
