OKANOGAN - A free soil health presentation is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19.
Marlon Winger of the U.S. Natural Resource Conservation Service will lead the workshop at American Legion Post 56, 860 N. Second Ave.
“How Soil Functions” will be followed by a discussion of soil health principles.
“Managing for soil health is one of the easiest and most effective ways for farmers to increase crop productivity and profitability while improving the environment,” according to the Okanogan Conservation District.
Lunch will be provided.
People are asked to RSVP at 509-422-0855 Ext. 101 or ricardo@okanogancd.org.
