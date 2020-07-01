OLYMPIA -- The state Department of Agriculture has added certain soils and growing media to the list of regulated materials related to apple maggot quarantine areas.
The updated rule takes effect July 11.
The apple maggot quarantine regulates the movement of fruits, green waste - and now some soils - from apple maggot quarantined areas to pest-free areas of Washington. The rule change regulates the movement of soil and growing media, in pots and on root balls of apple maggot host plants and non-host plants grown within the drip line of hosts that have fruited. Soil not associated with plants is not regulated as part of the rule.
The change comes after years of meetings with partners in the tree fruit industry, developing a small business economic impact statement, holding public hearings and receiving feedback from the nursery industry.
Department officials said the tree fruit industry first proposed the change after recognizing that the movement of soil – specifically soil in pots and attached to root balls of host plants and some non-host plants – could transport apple maggots into pest-free areas.
Under the revised rule, plants containing soil originating from a quarantined area must have a phytosanitary certificate if they will be moved into the pest- free area in eastern Washington.
Most of Okanogan County is within the pest-free area. Part of the Methow Valley is within the quarantine area.
The change will affect nurseries in any location quarantined for apple maggot, whether in Washington or in another state.
Moving apple maggot host fruit - attached to plants or not - is already regulated under the existing rule.
Apple maggot was first detected in Washington in 1980. It spread rapidly along the I-5 corridor and throughout western Washington, eventually moving into parts of several eastern Washington counties.
Despite spread of apple maggot, most of the state’s main apple-growing areas have very low levels of the pest or remain pest-free.
Combined state, local and industry efforts have prevented apple maggot from ever being detected in the state’s commercial apples. Spread of apple maggot into pest-free areas of the state could have far reaching impacts, especially on international and domestic trade, said department officials.
Preventing spread of the pest is critical to maintaining Washington’s apple industry, valued at more than $1 billion annually.
