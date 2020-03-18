OKANOGAN - The Sunny Okanogan Community Solar project is ready to start taking payments from Okanogan County Public Utility District customers interested in participating, with the anticipation of building later this spring.
The 168 participants who signed an interest form over the last few months get the first opportunity to buy, said a PUD announcement. They have until 5 p.m. today, March 18, to purchase their units.
After that, any other PUD customer may purchase units. The project requires up-front payment from participants.
“Units,” which are approximately one-eleventh of a solar panel, will be sold for $100 each. The minimum buy-in is one unit at $100, with a maximum of 100 units at $10,000.
All funds must be collected by 5 p.m. March 27 or the project will be canceled, said the PUD.
A Bonneville Environmental Foundation grant for $50,000 offsets the total cost of $262,000, which includes construction and ongoing project maintenance.
If successful in gathering funds, the 74.4-kilowatt project will be built at the Ophir substation between Malott and Brewster, one of the PUD’s secured properties.
Participants will get an annual check from the state for 14 cents per kwh of their share of the production. They also will receive an annual bill credit for 5 cents per kwh of their share of the production. That puts payback at around 16-17 years, said the utility.
The solar project received one bid, after the district pursued more than 15 solar installers across the state. Only four companies completed the paperwork required to get on a roster, so that the PUD could request a bid from them.
Of those four, only one company submitted a bid.
More information is available from PUD offices or at the PUD website, www.okanoganpud.org/community-solar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.