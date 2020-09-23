BRIDGEPORT – A few Bridgeport School District students lost their homes to the Pearl Hill Fire and counselors are available to help if needed.
Superintendent Scott Sattler said no staff members lost their homes.
“The district came out of the fires with some damage to the school farm; that will have minimal impact to the school system and can be replaced,” he said.
Classes began Monday, Sept. 14, for remote learning.
“The district is very thankful to the firefighters and (Douglas County) PUD for all their work saving homes and lives, the PUD work 24/7 to replace power poles and restore power to the community and outlying areas,” Sattler said.
