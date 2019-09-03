BRIDGEPORT – Preliminary budgets for 2020 were presented to the Douglas County Public Utility District commission during its meeting Aug. 26.
The board met at the Bridgeport office.
The preliminary distribution system budget includes a 3 percent increase in kilowatt-hour charge for the highest kilowatt usage tier of the general service schedule – customers with monthly usage of more than 50,000 kWh.
There is not an increase proposed to first or second tiers usage for average residential customers.
Working capital is expected to decrease by $11.3 million.
The preliminary capital budget anticipated to be $32.3 million, of which $22 million is for electrical facilities. The balance of capital spending is for improvements and new connections to the Douglas County Community Network, for new equipment and for right of way easement costs.
Wells Hydroelectric Project revenue budget estimate is equal to the operating expense budget of $42.2 million.
The preliminary capital budget totals $45 million. Major items include generating unit refurbishment, 300T gantry crane replacement, recreation action plan items and generator circuit breaker replacements.
The board received environmental reviews of the preliminary budgets.
A budget hearing will be opened on Monday, Oct. 14, continued until 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the East Wenatchee office.
In other business, the board:
-Approved note No. 2 loan from the electric distribution system capital project revolving loan fund to the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
-Approved an amendment to the agreement for engineering services with HDR Engineering. This change will increase the not-to-exceed cost by $260,586 to continue to provide hatchery related engineering support and extend the agreement through June 1, 2020.
-Authorized acceptance of work and final payment to Hurst Construction under a contract to construct Conklin Landing RV Park. All work is complete and determined to meet the bid specifications.
-Approved an amendment to a professional service agreement with Schnabel Engineering to evaluate and participate in the east and west embankment field exploration program at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. This will increase the contract $50,000 and extend the expiration date to May 31, 2020.
-Authorized an amendment to a professional service agreement with BioAnalysts Inc. for the services of Dr. Tracy Hillman as chairman of the Wells HCP Tributary Committee. This will increase the not-to-exceed price by $15,000.
The commission’s next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the district's East Wenatchee office.
