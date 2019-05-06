OLYMPIA – Half the legislators from District Nos. 7 and 12 didn’t miss any votes during the recent session, which ended April 28.
WashingtonVotes.org recently released its annual “Missed Votes Report,” which compiles the votes by lawmakers on recorded roll call votes during the 2019 regular session. The 105-day session ended just before midnight April 28, “following marathon floor sessions and passage of key tax and spending measures over the weekend,” said the organization.
It was the first time in 10 years than an odd-year, budget-writing session had finished on time.
Sens. Shelly Short, R-Addy, and Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, were present for all votes, as was 7th District freshman Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden.
Among the rest, Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, missed the most votes, at 57.
Kretz said he was ill for the first eight weeks of the session.
His 7th District seat mate, Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, missed 29 votes.
“Yes, unlike the previous years, I did miss a few votes,” said Maycumber. “My new leadership position as House floor leader had me in final negotiations.”
She said her child was in the hospital during the session, so she missed a few votes..
The other 12th District representative, Mike Steele, missed 25 votes, according to the report.
“All of those votes occurred in three hours on the same day on the House floor,” said Steele. “They were all concurrence votes, meaning I had voted on those bills several times before. I had to be off campus for my full-time job that Thursday evening.”
Fifty-six legislators – 46 in the House and 10 in the Senate – did not miss any votes, while five missed more than 100 votes each.
Rep. Sherry Appleton, D-Poulsbo, missed the most votes of any legislator, with 245.
WashingtonVotes.org gave legislators the opportunity to offer explanations of why they missed votes. Appleton said she was gone because of pneumonia and broken ribs.
Sen. John McCoy, D-Tulalip, was in the No. 2 spot, with 226 missed votes. He said he became sick and was excused from the Senate to recover. He made a full recovery and returned before the session concluded.
Others with more than 100 missed votes were Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Clark County, 183; Sen. Tim Sheldon, D-Mason County, 153, and Rep. Jeff Morris, D-Mount Vernon, 130.
Wilson said her missed votes were because of treatment she was receiving for breast cancer since before the 2019 session began.
Sheldon said he had medical issues, traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to attended his nephew’s graduation as a Navy corpsman and missed other votes for family reasons.
Morris did not offer an explanation.
According to WashingtonVotes.org, there were 2,278 bills introduced during the session, with 485 of them passing. In the House there were 691 recorded roll call votes, while the Senate voted 737 times.
