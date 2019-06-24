OLYMPIA – Several state election laws are changing, with some going into effect July 1.
“Since the 2019 legislative session ended, a large focus in my office has been on partnering with all 39 counties to develop a new, fully integrated elections system in Washington,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman. “VoteWA will replace MyVote as a centralized voter registration and election management system that also processes candidate filings and manages petitions.”
VoteWA will be more secure and allow counties to compare voter registration data nearly in real time. Its public interface will include an online voters’ guide and a results-reporting application.
Among the new laws taking effect starting July 1:
-Earlier presidential primary. The next primary will be March 10, 2020, more than two months earlier than in previous years.
-Pre-paid ballot-return envelopes. Stamps won’t be needed when voting and every mailbox will be a drop box.
-Automatic voter registration. Washington residents applying for an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced ID card with the Department of Licensing will be automatically registered to vote.
The same is true for applicants to Washington’s Health Benefit Exchange. If the applicant doesn’t want to be registered, he or she can always opt out at the counter.
-Be a #FutureVoter. Residents who are 16 or 17 years old now can enroll in the future voter program to become a registered voter automatically after they turn 18. This year, a person who turns 18 on or before Aug. 6 can vote in the 2019 primary; those who turn 18 on or before Nov. 5 can vote in the general election.
-Same-day registration. A potential voter has eight days before an election to register online or by mail, but if the deadline is missed, the voter can visit the county elections office in person before 8 p.m. Aug. 6 to vote in the primary and before 8 p.m. Nov. 5 to vote in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.