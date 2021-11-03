OKANOGAN – The deadline for applications for the Okanogan Valley Soroptimist Club’s Live Your Dream Award is Nov. 15.
The award is for a woman who is the head of her household and has returned to college to better herself. The local recipient’s application will be forwarded on to the organization’s northwestern region for further judging, said the club.
The club’s annual Sharing Tree will be put up again at North Cascades Bank, Omak. After Nov. 24, community members can visit the bank and pick up a tag (or tags) with a child’s holiday gift wish and then fulfill the wish.
More information about club awards, scholarships and the Sharing Tree is available on the club’s Facebook page, siokanoganvalley@soroptimist.net or by calling 509-422-1878.
Oct. 3 marked 100 years since the founding of the first Soroptimist Club in Oakland, Calif. The organization now has more than 75,000 members across six continents. January marked 75 years since the founding of a Soroptimist Club in the Okanogan Valley.
