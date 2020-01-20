WENATCHEE – A new home is being sought for the North Central Regional Library System’s rural schools bookmobile in the Omak-Okanogan area.
The library district is looking for a facility large enough to park a school bus inside, plus about 2,500 square feet of additional space for offices, book storage and restrooms.
“Our bookmobile staff visits rural schools and participates in community festivals throughout Okanogan County, parts of Ferry County and on the Colville Indian Reservation,” said the library district announcement.
Anyone with such space is asked to contact Michael Macy at 509-663-1117 Ext. 106 or mmcacy@ncrl.org.
