WASHINGTON, D.C. – Funding for several programs important to Washington state are included in spending bills to fund the government for fiscal year 2020.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said the measures passed the Senate and now move on to the president’s desk for signature.
Among other Washington state priorities, the bills include reauthorization of the U.S. Export-Import Bank and increased funding for wildfire fighting and prevention, critical transportation and infrastructure investment programs, and important environmental and economic programs throughout the state, said Cantwell.
Cantwell, a senior member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, worked with her colleagues to secure a $1.6 billion increase in funding for wildland fire management. The total funding provided is $5.553 billion, which includes $445 million for the hazardous fuels program.
The funding package also includes $305 million for forest and rangeland research conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.
Earlier this year, Cantwell called on the administration to reverse proposed cuts to wildfire funding, and in 2018 she secured passage of language to fix the chronic failures in wildfire funding that have plagued fire-prone communities across the West.
The measures also protects Hanford funding, increase transportation and infrastructure investment, increase the land and water conservation fund, increase funding for affordable housing, invest in the state’s maritime economy, extend tax deductions for higher medical expenses, extend tax provisions, fund energy innovation, increase medical research funding, provide increases in law enforcement funding and boost small business programs.
