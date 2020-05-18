CURLEW - An all-grade spirit week is underway in the Curlew School District.
Participants are invited to upload photos of themselves to the Curlew School Quarantine Life Facebook page or email them to curlewyearbook@curlew.wednet.edu. Staff members delivering educational packets and food also can take photos.
Monday was career day and Tuesday is sports/favorite activity day.
Today, May 20, is animal day. Students are invited to dress up as an animal or take a picture with an animal or stuffed animal.
Thursday is pajama day and Friday is blue and white day, a time to show Cougar pride.
