WASHINGTON, D.C. – Aero-Flite Inc., in Spokane, will receive an $80.3 million contract from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide aerial wildfire fighting services in the Pacific Northwest and around the country.
The one-year contract, which can be extended up to a total of five years, establishes Aero-Flite as a market leader with six air tankers under exclusive-use contracts with the Forest Service, and it will add 10 jobs to the company’s work force in Spokane, said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.
The contract comes from USDA’s Next Generation Large Airtanker Services 3.0 for Nationwide Wildland Fire support program.
“This contract is a big investment in a smarter firefighting strategy that will help protect Washingtonians and their property from increasingly intense infernos,” said Cantwell. “Our region knows that air tankers are critical firefighting tools, so I’m proud that the Spokane region will be assisting frontline fire teams safely battle blazes and protect local communities.
“I am pleased the Forest Service has responded to my calls to use more aerial resources and better contracting vehicles in order to save taxpayer dollars and ensure airtankers are available when we need them most.”
Air tankers deliver fire retardant that helps reduce the spread and intensity of wildfires, giving firefighters time to deploy resources strategically and protect themselves and their crews.
