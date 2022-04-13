CHELAN FALLS – A Spokane man died April 4 when the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned at the top of McNeil Canyon Road east of town around milepost 2.
Daniel F. Heberer, 57, died at the scene.
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were sent about 11:36 a.m. to the accident, said Sheriff Kevin W. Morris. The report indicated the truck’s brakes were on fire.
“Deputies learned the semi had been driven downhill on McNeil Canyon Road and entered a corner traveling at a speed too high to successfully negotiate the turn,” said Morris. “The vehicle flipped over and came to a rest on its top.”
The rig was hauling a non-hazardous material, said Morris. It was removed for equipment inspection by the Washington State Patrol to determine if equipment failure was a contributing factor.
