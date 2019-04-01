OKANOGAN - Spring thaw means dozens of Okanogan County roads are mushy, in danger of breaking up or subject to slides.
In addition, other area roads have experienced slides in the past week.
Okanogan County commissioners and the county public works department have placed weight restrictions on some roads, while others are closed. The list changes, depending on conditions; the public works website contains a current list.
Highway 173 was closed five miles west of Bridgeport from the evening of March 27 until Sunday morning, March 31, because of a mudslide, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Rocks fell onto Salmon Creek Road March 27, but the road remained open.
According to Okanogan County Public Works and Department of Emergency Management, of March 28 several county roads were closed: Green Lake Road, milepost 2.08 (boat launch) to milepost 3.72, Brown Lake water across the road; Valley Road, milepost 5.7-5.9, water over the road; J.H. Green Road, milepost zero to 5.7; McLaughlin Canyon Road, all; Frosty Creek Road, milepost 1.5 to end of road; Salmon Creek Road, Conconully Road to Happy Hill Road; Pleasant Valley Road, milepost 1.1-1.39; Van Der Schelden Road, milepost zero to 1.8, heavy mud.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Peacock Mountain Road was closed from milepost zero to 2.44.
North Cascades Highway (Highway 20) over Washington and Rainy passes remains closed for the season, although clearing efforts are underway (see related story).
County commissioners have limited vehicle weights on some roads. Vehicles having more than six wheels and a total gross load of 18,000 pounds are prohibited, except for school buses, emergency vehicles, transports of perishable commodities and vehicles necessary for public health and safety. Gross tire load restrictions also are in place.
Emergency weight restrictions on dozens of Okanogan County roads, as of March 28, include:
Area one - Pine Creek Road, Conconully Road from Riverside Cutoff Road to Conconully, Fish Lake Road; West Fork Salmon Creek Road, North Fork Salmon Creek Road, Sinlahekin Road, Salmon Creek Road from Spring Coulee Road to Happy Hill Road, Limebelt Road, Pharr Road, Wood Hill Road.
Area two - Lyman Lake-Moses Meadows Road, Buffalo Lake Road, Cache Creek Road, Owhi Lake Road, Peter Dan Road, Cameron Lake Road beyond Omak-Cameron Lake Road, Tunk Creek Road from Keystone Road to the end of the road, Omak Mountain Road.
Area three - No restrictions.
Area four - Cameron Lake Road south end, Chiliwist Road, Watson Draw Road, Paradise Hill Road, North Star Road from the Pioneer Road intersection to the end of the road, Cameron Lake Road, Buzzard Lake Road, Hanford Cutoff Road.
Area five - Pine Creek Road, Horse Spring Coulee Road, Holmes Road, Loomis-Oroville Road, Lemanasky Road, Sinlahekin Road, Havillah Road from Tonasket to Dry Gulch Road, Havillah Road from Dry Gulch Extension to Chesaw Road, Aeneas Valley Road, Toroda Creek Road, Bonaparte Lake Road.
Area six - Chesaw Road from Nine Mile Road to Toroda Creek Road, Loomis-Oroville Road, Wannacut Lake Road, Swanson Mill Road (oiled section), Similkameen Road, Molson Road, Hungry Hollow Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.