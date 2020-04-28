OMAK - Residents of Omak and Okanogan will get free curbside yard waste collection Saturday, May 2, during spring cleanup events.
The state Department of Ecology is supporting the projects with grant money to help lessen smoke impacts from outdoor burning.
Collection is for natural vegetation only and open to residents within the city limits. Bundled and bagged yard de-bris should be placed Friday evening in the normal trash collection area for Sunrise Disposal to pick up Saturday morning. Each bag and bundle should be less than 60 pounds.
Each city received a $10,000 grant from the state’s air quality program. Funds will be used to support green waste collections twice a year over the 2020-2021 biennium.
Okanogan’s cleanup was rescheduled from April 4. Omak’s is scaled back from its original yard waste cleanup and general recycling event.
