OMAK – Spring cleanup will be Saturday, April 2 in Omak.
Sunrise Disposal will pick up yard waste that is placed, the night before, at normal garbage pickup locations.
Only natural vegetation – leaves, grass clippings, weeds, small tree branches and trimmings – will be accepted. Bags and bundles must be under 60 pounds. Branches cannot be longer than four feet and more than three inches in diameter, and must be tied in bundles, said city officials.
