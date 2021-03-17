OKANOGAN – Emergency road closures and weight restrictions have been placed on several Okanogan County roads because of spring thaw.
The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has instituted similar closures on Colville Indian Reservation roads.
Roads in the county:
Area 1, Omak-Okanogan west side of Okanogan River – Pine Creek, Conconully from Riverside Cutoff to Conconully, Green Lake, West Fork Salmon Creek, North Fork Salmon Creek, Salmon Creek.
Area 2, Omak-Okanogan east side of Okanogan River to Nespelem – Buffalo Lake, Cache Creek, Joe Moses, Peter Dan, Tunk Creek from Keystone up, Chewiliken Valley, Owhi Lake, Gold Lake, Park City Loop, Cameron Lake from cutoff south, Omak Mountain, Lyman Lake-Moses Meadows.
Area 3, Methow to Mazama – No restrictions.
Area 4, Brewster-Pateros-Malott areas – Cameron Lake south end, LaGrange, Chiliwist.
Area 5, Tonasket-Loomis-Havillah-Wauconda areas – Pine Creek, Aeneas Valley, Lyman Lake-Moses Meadows, Toroda Creek, Havillah.
Area 6, Oroville-Chesaw-Similkameen areas – Havillah, Chesaw from Eastside Oroville Road onward, Molson.
Reservation roads:
All areas – Inchelium-Gifford Ferry, Inchelium Short Cut, Cache Creek Cutoff, Joe Moses milepost 3.8-8.0, Convalescent Boulevard.
