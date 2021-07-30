OMAK – A Springdale man died Thursday afternoon, July 29, when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Highway 97 at Dayton Street.
Pedestrian Robert L. Johnson, 34, died at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Johnson was on the shoulder of Highway 97 at Dayton Street when he attempted to cross the highway in a crosswalk. He was struck at 3:37 p.m. by a northbound SUV driven by Tyler J. Lemons, 27, Oroville.
Lemons had the green light and Johnson had a do not cross signal, the patrol said. Lemons was wearing a seatbelt.
Highway 97 was closed until 5:17 p.m., said the state Department of Transportation.
The Omak fire and police departments, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and LifeLine Ambulance also responded.
