OMAK – A Nov. 13 banquet cemented inklings that the Omak Stampede had a fiscal bounce-back for this year’s event and saw the official coronation of the 2022 Omak Stampede Queen, Evelyn Picking.
President Leon Hoover opened the evenings events with a short introduction of the event along with guests in attendance, notably Mayor Cindy Gagne, Tonasket Rodeo Queen Alizae DeVon and Okanogan County Fair Queen Addey Christmann. Dinner was then served.
Following the evening meal of salad, potatoes and prime rib, Hoover took the podium to deliver both the president’s and treasurer’s reports since Marilyn Oestreich, Treasurer, could not make it.
Following the reports, additions to the associate board and friends of the Stampede were made. Added to the associate board were Barb Thiry and Brenda Webster. Added to the friends of the Stampeded were Trace Fulweiler, Walker Ayers, Hudson Somes, Jake Sullivan, Vance Reese and Michael Byrd.
Once the business meeting concluded, Hoover presented the Committeeman of the Year award to Geral Hersey. Hoover described Hersey as someone who had essentially embodied the idea of putting in extra.
Hersey lived in Prescott the past year and has been attending meetings via phone and driving up to help on weekends. Hersey is the timed events director and secretary for the Stampede.
To kick off the end of the night, and what perhaps everyone in attendance was really there for, was the coronation of the 2022 Omak Stampede Queen, Evelyn Picking.
Shelby White, a back-to-back queen due to the pandemic, was there to pass the metaphorical torch, along with the physical crown and sash.
Both White and Picking gave heartfelt thanks to their respective family’s and friends, as well as the board of directors, for helping fulfill dreams and accomplish goals.
“I feel like I’m following in my grandmother’s footsteps,” Picking said. “I feel like I’m honoring her.”
Following the ceremony, the royalty presented items being auctioned off to raise money for the incoming queen. Items had been donated from various sources, including the royalty’s families and one picked out my Picking herself.
Auctions items included a matching set of ivory-hilt pocket knives, a homemade planter box with succulents, a large, decorative coat hanger and “unicorn poop” – a sweet, baked treat.
In total, through private donations and the auction, the Omak Stampede raised $1,900 for Picking’s first fundraiser.
Below is what Hoover presented in the treasurer’s report:
-An increase from $68,109.07 to end the 2020 fiscal year, to $215,987.73 to end this fiscal year.
-An increase of $38,188 from sponsors from 2019.
-An increase of $33,945 in beer sales from 2019.
-They received a check from the fire camp for $28,000.
-New chutes have been officially ordered as of three-and-a-half weeks ago.
