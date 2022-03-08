Rodeo president briefs Omak council on event
OMAK – Last August’s Omak Stampede was a money-maker, according to a report provided to the Omak City Council on Feb. 22 by rodeo president Leon Hoover.
He presented Stampede’s profit and loss statement, the 2022 budget, highlights from the 2021 event and a look toward this year’s rodeo.
Last year’s event was live streamed on the Cowboy Channel, and Hoover said he appreciated the city’s crew’s efforts in sharpening the look of the city-owned arena prior to the telecast.
Stampede banked about $117,000 from the rodeo, in contrast to the past few years when the event was fighting to stay afloat. Contributing to the success were a $20,000 donation from the Colville Confederated Tribes from its events and the fact that the Cowboy Channel paid the sound man.
Revenue from beer garden sales provides much of the rodeo’s income, and Davis Shows paid $86,000 to Stampede.
The Omak Stampede raised $14,550 during its Tough Enough to Wear Pink Campaign. The money was donated the three Okanogan Valley hospitals for support of cancer screening and patients.
In 2022, Omak Stampede has budgeted for installation of fiber optics and also hired a new ticket manager, Gayle Fuller.
Hoover said he anticipates the new bucking chutes to arrive in March. The stock contractors are excited and he hopes they are installed by the end of May as the Stampede would like to put on a concert in the arena. He is working with Ellensburg Rodeo to plan the stand-alone event as a way of using the arena to its fullest potential.
No ticket price or vendor fee increases are planned.
Councilman Meyer Louie expressed concern about walkway lighting, traffic and tenting congestion on the walkway between the Omak Stampede Arena and the tribal encampment in 2021. Hoover said new issues were found because of the new security company working the grounds.
In other business, the council:
-Approved a grant agreement with the state Department of Ecology for shoreline master program review. The grant is for $11,200 to cover cost of the update.
-Approved purchase of a 2022 Ford F150 pickup truck for public works. It will replace a 2021 Ford Explorer that was transferred to the police department.
The new truck, through the state purchasing cooperative and Bud Clary Ford, will cost $41,066.26. It is not in the approved budget so a budget amendment will be needed.
-Approved purchase of a snow plow for the city’s John Deere Gator XUV. The purchase is through SnowEx for $5,069.
-Learned Oroville Mayor Jon Neal was named chairman of the Okanogan County Council of Governments.
-Learned the police department has experienced a 43 percent increase in calls for service this year compared to last year at the same time.
-Learned John Marshall has been hired to fill a vacant administrative position.
-Heard Councilwoman Nattalie Cariker express concern about graffiti on the Omak Centennial Bandshell and nearby bathrooms. Public Works Director Wayne Beetchenow said his crew has been removing graffiti from the library, while removing it from the bandshell mural will take some work.
