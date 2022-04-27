OMAK — In collaboration with YWCA, Wenatchee Valley College will present its seventh annual Stand Against Racism event in Omak today, April 27.
The event, from noon to 3 p.m. in the campus native garden, is free and open to the public. A march is planned at 3 p.m. at Civic League Park.
Theme is “We Can’t Wait: Equity and Justice Now!” There will be tabling by local organizations and presenters on issues of critical race theory, reproductive justice, living wage and representation in film and television.
Before that he was the community and outreach pastor at Living Stone Church in Chelan for seven years. He has also coached in California, Chelan and Pasco.
