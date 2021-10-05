OLYMPIA – The state is taking action to restore and protect shrub steppe habitat in eastern Washington amid the threat of wildfires.
The 2021 Legislature appropriated $2.35 million from the general fund to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to restore and protect shrub steppe habitat.
The funds are to be appropriated each biennium. An additional $1.5 million in capital funds to rebuild wildlife-friendly fences in prioritized areas will be available through June 2023.
Shrub steppe is an arid ecosystem in eastern Washington and other western states. Once covering more than 10 million acres in eastern Washington, 80 percent of historic shrub steppe has been lost or degraded. In 2020 alone, 600,000 acres of shrub steppe landscape burned in wildfires.
“This is a historic opportunity. We’ve never had this kind of dedicated funding and support focused on shrub steppe before,” said Kelly Susewind, department director. “Collaboration will be key in this effort, and we are looking forward to working with partners and stakeholders to create a more resilient shrub steppe landscape.”
The new funding will support near-term actions to benefit wildlife habitat and landowners in shrub steppe communities affected by wildfires, including supporting recovery actions for endangered pygmy rabbits and greater sage grouse populations.
Restoration efforts will be coordinated with other natural resource agencies and interested stakeholders, said the department.
A portion of the funding will be used by the department to form a collaborative group process representing diverse stakeholders and facilitated by a neutral third party to develop a long-term strategy for shrub steppe conservation and fire preparedness, response and restoration.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife is joining with the state Department of Natural Resources and Washington State Conservation Commission to form a steering committee that will meet regularly and make decisions on how to best use state funds after considering comments from two advisory groups and associated technical teams.
“Washingtonians identify with the natural beauty and biodiversity of our state; recreating and connecting with nature from our coastline and mountains to sagebrush desert and grasslands,” said Duane Emmons, state lands division manager for DNR. “By conserving our native species and ecosystems, we can ensure that future generations inherit the Washington that we know today.”
“The conservation commission has been working with conservation districts and other partners on 2020 wildfire recovery efforts,” said Carol Smith, executive director of the SCC. “When (the department) approached us with this opportunity, it was a natural fit to join the team. We are excited to contribute to this very important work.”
Restoration actions may include increasing the availability of native plant materials, increasing the number of trained personnel for restoration implementation at scale, support for wildlife-friendly fencing replacement, support for private landowners/ranchers to defer wildland grazing and allow natural habitat regeneration, and species-specific recovery actions.
More information is at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/ssc.
