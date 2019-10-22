OLYMPIA – Starting Nov. 13, Washington residents can get driver’s licenses, instruction permits and identification cards with the gender option X, rather than M for male or F for female.
“This option is valid for our state standard and enhanced documents and is in compliance with upcoming federal Real ID requirement starting October 2020,” said the state Department of Licensing.
An X option allows gender-diverse, non-binary and gender-non-conforming residents to reflect their lived realities on their identification documents, said the department.
More than a dozen other states let residents select X for gender on such documents. The state Department of Health already provides the ability for people born in the state to change their sex designation on their birth certificate, with X as a third option.
