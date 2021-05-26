OLYMPIA — The Washington State Auditor’s Office has scolded Okanogan County Television Reception District No. 1 over its accounting and financial reporting.
In an audit report published April 22, the auditor’s office issued a finding that the district’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting were inadequate to ensure timely reporting.
The audit covers the period from Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2019.
State law requires the district to submit an annual financial report within 150 days of the end of the district’s fiscal year.
The report includes summaries of financial statements, supporting schedules and responses to statutorily required compliance requirements.
The district did not submit the required annual reports for 2017, 2018 and 2019 on time. Reports were submitted 881, 549 and 160 days late, respectively.
According to the auditor’s office, the district “did not dedicate the necessary resources to ensure it submitted the financial reports on time.”
Delays in availability of complete financial reports “prevent district officials, the public and other interested parties from obtaining timely information,” said the auditor’s office. “Such delays also hinder transparency to citizens and the efforts of the state auditor’s office to compile statistical and financial information for use by the state Legislature and others.”
The auditor’s office recommended the district establish internal controls to ensure timely financial reporting as required by state law.
In its response, the district said it “is now aware of the filing requirement and has put procedures in place to ensure compliance in the future.”
