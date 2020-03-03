OLYMPIA - Annual controlled burns on state Department of Fish and Wildlife lands in eastern Washington start in March, as conditions allow.
Prescribed fire in wildlife areas reduces the risk of wildfire, reduces risks to community safety and health, and improves habitat for animals such as deer, elk and bighorn sheep, said the agency.
The department provides active management for more than one million acres of public lands and operates the state’s only prescribed fire management teams. Teams include four full-time foresters and 18 burn-team members. Their past work with controlled burns can help prevent larger wildfires later, said the agency.
“It’s not a question of whether we’ll have wildfires on these lands, but rather the degree to which we can reduce the damage they do,” said Prescribed Fire Manager Matt Eberlein. “By burning off accumulations of vegetation, we can reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfires that destroy wildlife habitat.”
With funding from the state’s 2019-21 capital budget and other grant funds, the department intends to treat 10,000 acres by 2021.The work will preserve ecosystems, which helps people to enjoy continued access to Department of Fish and Wildlife public lands.
Restoration fires are planned in:
-Sherman Creek Wildlife Area, 524 acres in Ferry County, 10 mile west of Kettle Falls.
-Rustlers Gulch Wildlife Area, 523 acres in Pend Oreille County, 15 miles southwest of Newport.
-Methow Wildlife Area, 248 acres in Okanogan County, 10 miles northeast of Winthrop.
-Colockum Wildlife Area, 500 acres in Chelan County, 10 miles southeast of Wenatchee.
-Oak Creek Wildlife Area, 120 acres in Yakima County, 15 miles west of Naches.
-Grouse Flats Wildlife Area, 400 acres in Asotin County, 40 miles southwest of Clarkston.
Additional burns could be announced as conditions allow.
