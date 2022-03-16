OLYMPIA — The final 2022-23 supplemental budget was adopted on March 9 by the House, earmarking over $10 million for projects in the 12th District.
The amended supplemental budget spends $1.5 billion in all funds, according to the Senate’s proposed budget compromise. The largest proposed investments are $440 million for housing, $251 million for water, $200 million for infrastructure and $100 million each for broadband and school seismic upgrades.
Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, the lead Republican negotiator for the budget, said he was happy to bring back so much funding to the district, an area covering all of Chelan and Douglas counties, along with portion of Okanogan and Grant counties
“This year’s capital budget was truly historic,” Steele said. “In a supplemental budget year, we are making more statewide community investments than the previously approved two-year plan. I’m extremely happy to see the number of projects included for our communities.”
Funded projects in the 12th district include $933,000 for the Brewster School District – Creston and Oroville are receiving $5 and $1.6 million, respectively, for the same motivations – to modernize the district and its buildings, $3 million for a trades district port project with the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority and $2.8 million for Brewster’s sewer upgrade project.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, also expressed pleasure for the finalized budget.
“I’m thankful that House and Senate Republicans had opportunities to engage directly in this budget process, and I appreciated the discussions with my Senate colleagues and House seatmates about 12th District projects,” said Hawkins.
Highlights of the overall budget include funding for six distressed schools including Almira which was recently hit by a fire, $26.3 million for Behavioral Health Capacity grants, and the retrofitting of high- and very-high seismic risk schools.
Other notable funding includes, but is not limited to:
$4.3 million for Omak’s Water Reservoir infrastructure project.
Around $19.5 million for Small District and Tribal Compact School Modernization projects.
$2 million in rural broadband investment.
